TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,363. TLGY Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

