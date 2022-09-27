Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,105 shares.The stock last traded at $62.28 and had previously closed at $61.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

