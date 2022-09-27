Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 58.6% in September

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TTP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

