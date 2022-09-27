TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Down 1.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
