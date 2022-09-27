TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,752 shares of company stock valued at $83,968. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.