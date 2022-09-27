TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.