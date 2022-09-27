Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 273,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,510,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Transocean by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,623 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 126,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,953 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.