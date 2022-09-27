TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 1971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

