Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,288 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Cass Information Systems worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $466.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.