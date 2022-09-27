Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Benchmark Electronics worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,675. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.