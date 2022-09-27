Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of STC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

