Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,070 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.