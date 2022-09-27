Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,864 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5 %

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.40. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.