Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 744,619 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of CNX Resources worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 48,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,449. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

