Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 10,091 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up about 3.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Selective Insurance Group worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SIGI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

