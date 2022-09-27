Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,582 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of EnerSys worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in EnerSys by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

