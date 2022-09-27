Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Integer makes up approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Integer worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Integer by 76.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

