Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Mercantile Bank worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.