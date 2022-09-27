Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 7.3%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.36. 32,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 772,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,132,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,895,883.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 294,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,202. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tricida by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

