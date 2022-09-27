Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 7.3%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.36. 32,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 772,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Tricida Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.54.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tricida
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tricida by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.