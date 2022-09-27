Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading 15.8% Higher

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 250,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 67,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

