Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Announces Dividend of $0.60

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 331,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,465. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Trinity Capital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trinity Capital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
