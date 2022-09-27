Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EBOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax EuroBox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.50 ($1.84).

EBOX stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.80) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.35. The firm has a market cap of £278.15 million and a PE ratio of 260.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other news, insider Robert Orr bought 113,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51). Also, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

