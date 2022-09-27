TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.