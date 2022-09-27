Truist Financial Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $100.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.33.

CBRL stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

