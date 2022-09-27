UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 283.1% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,363. UCB has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

