UCoin (UCOIN) One Day Volume Tops $11,411.00

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One UCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
UCoin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
