UGAS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,131.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $195,243.01 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

