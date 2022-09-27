Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ultra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Ultra Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Ultra Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90.
Ultra Brands Company Profile
