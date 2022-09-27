Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ultra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Ultra Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Ultra Brands Company Profile

Ultra Brands Ltd. operates as an agri-food company. It offers plant-based chicken, pork, and beef products. The company was formerly known as Feel Foods Ltd. and changed its name to Ultra Brands Ltd. in May 2022. Ultra Brands Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

