Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 790,919 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

