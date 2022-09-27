Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 790,919 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
