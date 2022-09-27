Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,447. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Unicharm had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.