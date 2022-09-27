Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,093.08 ($49.46).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 19.88 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,095.50 ($49.49). 1,955,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,963.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,731.42. The firm has a market cap of £104.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,068.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

