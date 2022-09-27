Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,212,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,884,000 after buying an additional 72,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

