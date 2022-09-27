Unisocks Market Cap Achieves $19.45 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $64,633.06 or 3.26188744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks’ genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 301 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

