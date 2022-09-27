United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. 91,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,835. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.74.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

