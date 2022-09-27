Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.24

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.24 and last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 8364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

