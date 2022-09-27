Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,211.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of UNM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 17,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.