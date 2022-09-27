Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 78,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,804,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $979.11 million, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
