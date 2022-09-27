Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 78,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,804,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $979.11 million, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 247,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

