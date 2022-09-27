Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.06. Approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 4,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Urbana Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of C$169.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.08.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($30.97) million for the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

