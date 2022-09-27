Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

