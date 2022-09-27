Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.88. 78,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

