Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,531. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.