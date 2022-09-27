Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,409. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

