Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,827. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

