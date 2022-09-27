Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. 73,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,038. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

