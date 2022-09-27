Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 56,391 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.