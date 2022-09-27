VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 1,352,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,380,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

