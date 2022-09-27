VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.76 and a twelve month high of $78.43.
