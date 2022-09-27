Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 174,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

