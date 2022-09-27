Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.