Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.08. 33,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,112. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

